Traffic Backed Up During Afternoon Rush Due To Incident On I-395 In Arlington: DOT

Rush hour came to a screeching halt on Thursday afternoon for some commuters in Virginia who had to contend with the traffic that built up on I-395 due to a crash in Arlington.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
The afternoon commute was a slog for some, when crews were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 5:30 p.m., where there was a reported incident that led to multiple lane closures, with traffic only getting by the lefthand shoulder while crews investigated. 

According to the Virginia DOT, the crash was reported in Arlington near the 9.7 mile marker, resulting in all northbound lanes being closed as police probed the incident, which left a tractor-trailer reportedly disabled.

No details about the purported crash have been reported by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

