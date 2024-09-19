Traffic Backed Up During Afternoon Rush Due To Incident On I-395 In Arlington: DOT

The afternoon commute was a slog for some, when crews were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 5:30 p.m., where there was a reported incident that led to multiple lane closures, with traffic only getting by the lefthand shoulder while crews investigated.

According to the Virginia DOT, the crash was reported in Arlington near the 9.7 mile marker, resulting in all northbound lanes being closed as police probed the incident, which left a tractor-trailer reportedly disabled.

No details about the purported crash have been reported by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.