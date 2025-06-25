Tractor-Trailer Slams Into DC CSX Bridge, Shuts Down Stretch Of 295 (Photos)

The crash happened under the CSX bridge near Benning Road NE in Northeast Washington, DC, according to DC Police Traffic.

“No injuries reported,” police confirmed in a tweet posted at 6:16 p.m. “Seek an alternate route or follow the directions provided by MPD.”

Photos from the scene show the truck wedged tightly beneath the rusty steel bridge, its trailer severely damaged.

Fire crews from DCFEMS and a CSX bridge inspector were called to assess the damage and respond to the scene. DDOT’s Rapid Operations Patrol was also on site.

“There is no hazmat,” DC Fire and EMS said at 6:22 p.m. “CSX and DDOT contacted, bridge inspector enroute. Avoid the area.”

Drivers were warned to steer clear of the area as closures were expected to continue into the evening.

