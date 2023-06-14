A Few Clouds 83°

Toy Poodle Puppy Dognapped By Armed Robber During Would-Be Sale In DC: MPD

There's a new reason to adopt, not shop for a forever friend.

The stolen poodle.
Zak Failla
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down an 8-week-old puppy that was stolen at gunpoint during a sale that was orchestrated by its owners.

Police say that late on Friday, June 9, the victim met with a would-be buyer in the 3300 block of 14th Place in Southeast DC to sell the Toy Poodle. 

During the sale, a second suspect approached the victim brandishing a handgun, and made off with the puppy, according to investigators. 

The dognapper remains at large.

No information about a possible suspect has been released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the dog or its whereabouts has been asked to contact police in DC by calling (202) 727-9099.

