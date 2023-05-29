Too Hot To Handle: Several Boats Catch Fire At Columbia Island Marina Overnight

The holiday weekend got off to a fiery start for several boat owners when fires were reported at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, May 29, according to DC Fire and EMS personnel who were called to the marina that sits in the Lyndon B. Johnson Memorial Grove.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the agency.

With an assist from the Arlington Fire Department, first responders were able to extinguish the flames and no injuries were initially reported.

Some damage to docks was reported, and crews remained on the scene for hours to continue extinguishing hot spots that cropped up once the flames were knocked down.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.