Toddler's Death In DC Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Injuries, Police Say

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 to a home in the 1800 block of 18th Street SE, where they found Jordan Ballard unresponsive.

The child was rushed by DC Fire and EMS personnel to an area hospital, where, despite lifesaving measures, he died.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in DC, which determined the child suffered multiple blunt force injuries and it was ruled a homicide.

No additional details about the death have been released by the police. No suspects have been identified.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.