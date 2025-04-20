Tiny Gecko Becomes First Lizard Treated For Cancer With Chemo At DC’s National Zoo

Veterinarians at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, say they successfully treated a leaf-tailed gecko for skin cancer using chemotherapy — a procedure believed to be the first of its kind for any lizard at the zoo.

The unnamed 4-year-old Henkel’s leaf-tailed gecko had developed lumps on its neck that turned out to be squamous cell carcinoma, a potentially deadly form of skin cancer, according to the Zoo’s Reptile Discovery Center team.

Faced with a high-risk surgery and a patient who was otherwise active and stable, the team took an unusual approach: a chemotherapy method borrowed from a 2019 cockatiel case, involving injections of bleomycin combined with electrochemotherapy — using electrical pulses to make the tumor absorb more of the drug.

The zoo’s veterinary team had to get creative. They used a tiny face mask to sedate the lizard, monitored its heartbeat with sound-based Doppler, and injected chemo drugs straight into the tumor.

The electrotherapy device then zapped the area with pulsing electricity to boost absorption.

"But even though other animals in zoo settings are sometimes treated with chemo, the Zoo team found no published record of a lizard ever undergoing this particular treatment, leading them to conclude it’s a scientific rarity," officials noted.

The surgery was performed with help from consulting veterinary oncologist Dr. Conor McNeill, who provided the equipment, medication, and expertise.

Now, a month later, zoo officials say the gecko is back in its private enclosure, eating well and showing no signs of recurring tumors. Staff are cautiously optimistic it will live several more healthy years.

“There's a lot we don't know about reptile medicine simply because these drugs haven't been used on reptiles. If this treatment does its job, we’ll have a better idea how to move forward,” said Matt Evans, assistant curator of the Reptile Discovery Center.

The zoo hopes this groundbreaking case will inspire more advances in reptile care — a field where options are often limited.

“This was a true collaboration—not just within our institution, but with specialists across the field,” National Zoo vet Dr. James Steeil said. “It’s exciting to help progress zoological medicine in a direction that will benefit patients down the road.”

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.