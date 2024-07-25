Thunderstorms May Cause Travel Issues, Power Outages In DMV Region: Forecasters

The I-95 corridor is expected to see thunderstorms on July 25, with "the risk of severe weather will huddle along a portion of the (area) from Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula to southeastern New England," according to AccuWeather.

"The major metro areas of Washington, DC and Baltimore are currently in the zone where thunderstorms may go above and beyond garden-variety intensity with frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and downpours heavy enough to lead to flash flooding."

The National Weather Service says that Thursday's rain will be followed by sunny weather and cooler temperatures to kick off the weekend.

"A shower late this morning followed by showers and a heavier thunderstorm this afternoon; storms can bring flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts," forecasters said.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has also been issued in parts of the region.

