Three Teens Arrested For Armed Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver In Southeast DC, Police Say

Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 20, the driver picked up three teens at South Capitol Street and Southern Avenue, SW and took them to an alley in the area of Horner Place and Wilmington Place SE.

Once there, one of the teens took out a handgun and demanded the driver's keys, which he refused, according to investigators. The teens the assaulted him, stole his property, and fled in his vehicle.

With an assist from a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, officers were able to track the trio, who were all apprehended without incident.

The rideshare driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

Those arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle include a 15-year-old boy from Southeast DC, a 15-year-old boy from Greenbelt, and a 14-year-old boy from Hyattsville.

