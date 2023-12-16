Three Stabbed In Arlington Building Stairwell: Police

Reports of a stabbing in the stairwell of a building on the 5100 block of Columbia Pike came just before 6:10 p.m. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gash and immediately began rendering aid.

Then, another man was found on the 1000 block of S. Frederick Street, and then a boy in the 5000 block of 8th Road S — both suffering from lacerations.

Medics responded and all three patients were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. All three patients were in stable condition as of press time, and their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

All five people involved knew each other. One knife was recovered.

This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information or home surveillance that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.

