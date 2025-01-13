Three MPD Officers Shot Responding To Burglary Amid Police Staffing Concerns In DC

The officers, whose names have not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be discharged from the hospital within 24 hours, DC Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton said following the incident, which was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 in the 300 block of Florida Avenue NE.

“We can confirm that all three officers have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and will likely be released within the next 24 hours. We want to extend our gratitude to the doctors and nurses for their incredible care,” Pemberton stated.

The burglary suspect made contact with officers, producing a gun when they attempted to take him into custody. The suspect was shot in the process, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident underscores mounting challenges faced by the Metropolitan Police Department, Pemberton added.

"Chronic staffing shortages, relentless overtime demands, and the strain of the upcoming presidential inauguration have placed an overwhelming burden on our officers."

The MPD currently operates with fewer than 3,200 sworn officers, marking the lowest staffing level in 50 years. “The Metropolitan Police Department is operating at dangerously low staffing levels,” the chairman added.

Officers logged nearly two million overtime hours last year, four times the national average, officials said, leading to widespread physical and mental exhaustion while straining department resources.

The officers involved have reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

Pemberton stressed the urgency of the staffing crisis, saying, “Today’s incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with an overburdened force. It is of the utmost importance for the safety of the District that city leaders prioritize staffing levels and retention of officers.

