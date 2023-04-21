Three Killed As Car Plunges Into Anacostia River

First responders were called at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge after receiving reports of a vehicle that had gone into the water.

A three-pronged search was launched under the bridge - by air, by sea, and on land - which ultimately led to the discovery of three people who were trapped and killed after crash landing in the water.

One victim was removed from the water at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 21, while two other bodies were discovered before 1:30 a.m. though the search continued into the morning.

It is unclear what caused the car to go into the water. Investigators have not identified any of the victims.

“Sadly, this will be a recovery rather than a rescue,” DC Fire and EMS personnel posted on social media during the search.

The crash led to a temporary closure of the bridge and sidewalk on Friday while police continued their investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.