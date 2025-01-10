Thousands Without Power In Arlington Area Amid Freezing Temperatures (Developing)

As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, crews were working on multiple projects that left more than 6,000 of its 2.78 million customers, largely in Arlington.

There was a total of 6,006 customers reporting outages in Arlington, with another 50 in Alexandria.

It is unclear what caused the power to go out.

Complete restoration is expected no later than 7 p.m. on Friday afternoon as crews continue working.

