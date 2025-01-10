Mostly Cloudy 35°

SHARE

Thousands Without Power In Arlington Area Amid Freezing Temperatures (Developing)

Thousands in Virginia were left in the cold on Friday afternoon as Dominion Energy worked to repair an outage reported in the Arlington area.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy

 Photo Credit: Dominion Energy
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, crews were working on multiple projects that left more than 6,000 of its 2.78 million customers, largely in Arlington.

There was a total of 6,006 customers reporting outages in Arlington, with another 50 in Alexandria. 

It is unclear what caused the power to go out. 

Complete restoration is expected no later than 7 p.m. on Friday afternoon as crews continue working.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE