Thirsty Thieves Stole Booze From Back Of Delivery Truck In Northeast DC: MPD

Three suspects remain at large after stealing alcohol from the back of a truck in Northeast DC when the driver went inside of a store to unload a delivery, officials say.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are searching for the suspects who stole alcohol from the back of a delivery truck.

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department released photos this week of suspects who are wanted in connection to a January robbery, when they made off with several cases of booze.

The incident was reported outside a liquor store at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.

In the newly released surveillance photos, three suspects wearing all black - two in masks - can be seen unloading the goods before they fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cases. 

The theft remains under investigation as of Tuesday, Feb. 27. 

Anyone with information regarding the thieves has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099.

