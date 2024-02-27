Thirsty Thieves Stole Booze From Back Of Delivery Truck In Northeast DC: MPD

Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department released photos this week of suspects who are wanted in connection to a January robbery, when they made off with several cases of booze.

The incident was reported outside a liquor store at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.

In the newly released surveillance photos, three suspects wearing all black - two in masks - can be seen unloading the goods before they fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cases.

The theft remains under investigation as of Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Anyone with information regarding the thieves has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.