Thieving Trio Thwarted Living Large With Stolen Credit Cards, Checks In Fairfax County: Police

Late on Monday afternoon, three men were arrested by members of the Fairfax County Police Department's Tyson's Urban Team, who swiftly jumped into action after being alerted by a loss prevention officer about a possible credit card fraud that was in progress, police say.

The incident was reported at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, three men from Baltimore and Baltimore County were caught red-handed after purchasing more than $8,000 at Neiman Marcus before taking the stolen credit cards to Sak's Fifth Avenue, where their short-lived crime spree came to its conclusion.

Once they were taken into custody, police say that the three men were caught with 44 stolen checks and 29 stolen credit cards.

Those arrested:

Vernon Lee Brown III, 21, of Baltimore, was charged with:

19 misdemeanor counts of larceny of bank checks;

14 counts of credit card theft;

Six felonious counts of larceny of bank checks;

Two counts of credit card fraud;

Two counts of forgery checks;

Receiving stolen property;

Wearing a mask in public to conceal identity;

Possession of fictitious ID;

False ID to law enforcement.

Jaylin Oliver, 21, of Owings Mill, was charged with:

Five felony counts of larceny of bank checks;

Five counts of forgery of checks;

Three counts of credit card theft;

Two counts of credit card fraud;

Misdemeanor larceny of bank checks;

Wearing a mask in public to conceal identity;

Receiving stolen property.

Elijah Walker, 25, of Baltimore, was charged with:

Five felony counts of larceny of bank checks;

Five counts of forgery of checks;

Three counts of credit card theft;

Two counts of credit card fraud;

Misdemeanor larceny of bank checks;

Wearing a mask in public to conceal identity;

Receiving stolen property.

All are being held without bond, according to police in Fairfax County.

