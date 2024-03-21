Thieves Trailed Victim Before Assault, Robbery In Northwest DC, Police Say

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a pair of men wanted for stalking and assaulting their victim in Northwest DC on Wednesday morning.

An alert was issued by the agency following an incident that was reportedly shortly after 1 a.m. on March 21 in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street NW after a man was accosted by two suspects trailing him.

According to police, the victim was walking home when he noticed the suspects cross the street towards him and began following him. The victim attempted to run away, police say, but one of the suspects grabbed the victim by his jacket and threw him to the ground.

The other suspect began removing items from the victim’s jacket pockets. They both then fled the scene, but not before being caught on camera.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspects has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.