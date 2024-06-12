Thief Captured After Arlington Bicycle, Foot Chase: Cops

A man later identified as Deonte Driver went into a business on the 700 block of N. Glebe Road around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, county police said. Driver allegedly took and hid items in a basket, and began to leave without paying.

When confronted by two employees, Driver pushed one to the ground before fleeing the scene on a bike, authorities said. The employee sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

A lookout was broadcast for Driver, and officers saw him riding his bike in the area of N. Carlin Springs Road and attempted to stop him. Driver refused, and eventually got off his bike and ran, during which officers initiated a foot pursuit and took the suspect into custody in the area of the Four Mile Run Trail.

During the course of the investigation, the stolen merchandise and a burglarious tool were recovered. The suspect provided false identifying information to officers and was later properly identified.

Driver was charged with robbery, possession of burglary tools, obstruction of justice, and identity theft. He was being held without bond.

