Partly Cloudy 88°

SHARE

These Eye Drop Products Could Cause Serious Health Risks, FDA Warns

Consumers are being warned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to immediately stop using two eye drop products because of potential bacterial or fungal contamination that could cause serious health risks.

The FDA is warning about two eye drop products that it says could cause serious health risks.
The FDA is warning about two eye drop products that it says could cause serious health risks. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jill Fulton
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The advisory covers products distributed by LightEyez Limited, including Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair.

"Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection," the FDA said.

The Dr. Berne’s and LightEyez eye drop products also contain methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) as an active ingredient. 

"These products are unapproved drugs and illegally marketed in the US," said the FDA. "There are no legally marketed ophthalmic drugs that contain MSM as an active ingredient."

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE