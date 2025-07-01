District resident Theresa Puhr is recovering in the ICU after a tree limb fell on her during a sudden thunderstorm in Shenandoah National Park, according to her family.

The accident happened on June 19, 2025, as the DC native and her husband, Steven Wagner, were finishing up a hike, friends said. They were less than a mile from their car when the storm swept in.

“Within seconds of the storm sweeping in, a large tree limb fell down on Theresa, badly injuring her,” Kaley Wagner wrote on a GoFundMe campaign titled Support Theresa’s Recovery Journey.

Puhr has been hospitalized at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA since the incident after suffering injuries that include a broken femur, tibia, fibula, pelvis, scapula, several vertebrae, and ribs.

Her hospital stay was further complicated by a bacterial infection of unknown origin, the family said.

She has undergone two major surgeries so far — one on her leg and another on her spine — and remains under intensive medical care, Wagner wrote. The next step, her family says, is a move to an acute rehab facility, pending any further complications.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Puhr lists herself as a foreign affairs officer with the US Department of State.

“We’re so grateful for how far she has come,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote. “However, she has a long road of recovery ahead, and we want to rally everyone together to help them during this long process.”

As of July 1, the fundraiser had collected $22,626 from nearly 150 donors, with a goal of $30,000 to help offset medical expenses and out-of-pocket costs.

“If you are interested in donating to help cover medical expenses for her and my brother, Steven Wagner, we would be extremely grateful,” his sister shared in a Facebook post, tagging family members.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"We set this up as a way for anyone who wants to help them with their numerous medical expenses and out-of-pocket costs," organizers added. "Thank you for your help during this difficult time, and we will continue to post updates throughout Theresa's recovery."

