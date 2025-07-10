Mostly Cloudy 84°

Tesla Driver Wrecks DC Gas Station Wall, Triggers Emergency Response (Photos)

A Tesla driver smashed through the wall of a gas station in Southeast Washington, DC on Thursday afternoon, injuring two people and sending emergency crews scrambling to check for structural damage.

The scene of the crash in DC after a Tesla driver crashed into a gas station.

 Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., July 10, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, DC Fire and EMS said.

According to first responders, the Tesla plowed through the wall of a gas station, leaving debris and signage crushed over the vehicle and scattered across the sidewalk. 

“Crash with vehicle striking building,” DC Fire and EMS said in an initial update. “Vehicle went (through the) wall at (the) gas station."

The Tesla driver was not entrapped following the crash, officials noted.

Roughly 30 minutes later, responders confirmed that two people were hurt — the driver of the Tesla and a customer inside the building. 

Both were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, the agency said.

Inspectors later reported that there was no structural integrity issues at the gags station, though the investigation was ongoing.

Photos from the scene show a mangled wall, a Tesla pinned beneath crushed signage, and DC’s Bravest working at the scene as two ambulances stood by.

The investigation is ongoing.

