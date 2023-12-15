Teen Who Opened Fire On Female Passenger In Arlington Arrested, Others Sought: Cops

Darnell Moore, Jr., of Arlington, and three other individuals approached a vehicle at S. Kemper Road and S. Oxford Street and began firing at it around 1: p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, county police said.

The female passenger and the vehicle were struck. The driver continued to the 4000 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive where officers found them and began rendering aid to the victim. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Moore and the other suspects fled the area in a silver SUV.

Moore was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14 and charged with malicious wounding, shooting with intent to injure, maim, or kill, and conspiracy and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Anyone with information or home surveillance that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

