Teen Shooter Apprehended For Murder Of Man Near Catholic University In DC

Jaleil Jones, 18, of Northwest DC, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed for the death of Robert Lavender this summer, authorities announced on Saturday.

Lavender, 44, was identified by police as the man who was shot in the 600 block of Monroe Street NE near 7th Street NE and later died after being rushed to an area hospital on Monday, July 17.

In a letter to the community following the incident, the university confirmed the shooting, noting that it is unclear whether or not the shooter or victim had any connection to the school.

That shooting came weeks after Kentucky resident Maxwell Emerson was killed on campus. Another incident was also reported on Thursday, July 13 involving a recent Catholic University graduate that was left with "serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

"The increase in violent crime near our campus is a critical issue that requires serious attention, especially on the perimeter of our campus," they said at the time, noting that they're calling for emergency meetings with the Metropolitan Police Department "to address the serious concerns we have about the crime that has occurred just footsteps away from our campus."

There have since been multiple meetings with the community and local law enforcement about how to improve safety at and around the school, leading to several policy changes.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.