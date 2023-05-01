Teen Sexually Assaulted Woman On Running Trail — Now Six More Victims Have Come Forward: PD

The unnamed juvenile approached the woman from behind on the Arlington Boulevard trail on Nov. 29, 2022, around 3:05 p.m. and grabbed her buttocks, then ran off, police said.

Detectives identified the 17-year-old male suspect and obtained a petition for Assault and Battery in January 2023.

The Special Victims Unit obtained six additional petitions for Assault and Battery for the juvenile suspect for similar incidents reported in the Clarendon-Courthouse and Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhoods, in November and December 2022, police said.

The investigation into this series of assaults is ongoing and anyone who may have experienced a similar incident in late 2022 is asked to contact Detective C. Mulrain at 703-228-4194 or cmulrain@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

