Teen Gun Trafficker Busted Selling On Social Media Arrested In DC: MPD

Local and federal authorities announced that they have arrested a 17-year-old gun trafficker on a host of charges after he was caught selling weapons and dangerous accessories online.

In May, investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department were tipped off about a social media account that was selling auto sear switches that were for sale in DC.

"An auto sear switch, also known as a Glock switch, is a device which converts a semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol," they explained.

The investigation into the owner of the social media account led them to a teen, who wound up selling several auto sear switches to undercover officers.

During the investigation, the undercover officers also determined that the teen was selling guns that he built himself, as well as large-capacity ammo feeding devices.

This week, during an undercover operation, the 17-year-old man was arrested in Northwest DC, where they recovered additional weapons, ammunition, and gun-building equipment.

He was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of unregistered ammunition;

Carrying a pistol without a license;

Possession of an unregistered firearm.

No information about his next court appearance was released by the police.

