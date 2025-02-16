Teen Critically Injured, Man Wounded In Shooting Inside Arlington Apartment Building

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the 1600 block of South Eads Street in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood, according to Arlington County Police.

Officers responding to the scene found a teen boy and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to area hospitals.

The teen remains in critical but stable condition, while the man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute in a hallway, during which, the suspect - who is unknown and at large - pulled out a gun and fired, striking both victims before fleeing the scene.

Police described the suspect only as a Black man dressed in all black at the time of the shooting.

A search of the area came up empty, and the gunman remains on the run.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Arlington County Police at (703) 228-4180.

