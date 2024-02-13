Teen Brought From Maryland To DC To Face Murder Charge, Police Say

Shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, MPD officers on patrol responded to gunshots ringing out in the 5400 block of Illinois Avenue NW, where they found Northwest DC resident Jihad Darden suffering from a gunshot wound.

Darden was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

During the investigation, a 15-year-old from Bowie was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested last week. On Monday, the teen was brought back to Washington, DC, where he was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

No information about his initial court appearance was announced by the department.

