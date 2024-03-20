Teen Arrested For Smash-Grab Robbery Using Fire Extinguisher At Chanel Store In DC, Police Say

Northeast DC resident Romello Marquez has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into the December robbery of a Chanel store late last year in the 900 block of I Street NW.

Officers from the department were called late in the afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 17 to the store to investigate a report of shots fired involving a Special Police Officer.

Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy said at the time that a coordinated heist involving at least six people led to a massive theft at the store as two people held the doors open, one sprayed a fire extinguisher wildly, and others ransacked the store and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Days after the robbery, the department released security footage from the store that shows the group pulling up in a white sedan before running into the store. The fire extinguisher goes off near the entrance of the door while the group rummaged for whatever they could get their hands on.

One person can be seen continuing to spray throughout the store while the others run out with the merchandise.

As the group was fleeing the scene, an armed security guard employed by Chanel fired one round, though there was no reported property damage or injuries.

On Wednesday, March 20, investigators announced that Marquez had been arrested by members of the US Marshal’s Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with attempt to commit armed robbery while armed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.