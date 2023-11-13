Teen Accused Of Murdering Father In Northwest DC: MPD

On Monday night, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department issued an alert advising that the teen has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed for stabbing Travis Dash, 41, to death over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of 16th Street NW at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, where there was a report of a man down inside the building suffering from puncture wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to investigators, the fatal stabbing was the result of a domestic incident, though the nature of it has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.