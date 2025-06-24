A man accused of shooting someone during a 2023 fight in Virginia has been extradited back to the United States after authorities say he fled the country following the attack.

Taha Zouheir, 36, is now being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility, police announced Tuesday, June 24.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, Zouheir was wanted in connection with a shooting in the Clarendon neighborhood that happened shortly after 2 a.m. on June 4, 2023, in the 3000 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation determined the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect followed the victim to the parking lot and discharged a firearm, striking the victim, officials said.

Zouheir fled the scene on a motorcycle, police said. A warrant was issued for his arrest shortly after investigators identified him as the suspect.

That’s when, according to police, he left the country.

“Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest and determined he had fled the country following the shooting,” the department said.

Authorities located Zouheir in Spain earlier this year. After legal proceedings, he was extradited back to the US in June 2025 with help from the United States Marshals Service.

Zouheir is now facing the following charges:

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Malicious wounding;

Attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

