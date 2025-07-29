Sydney Lori Reid, 44, was charged in US District Court on Tuesday, July 23, with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the US Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22 outside the DC Central Detention Facility, federal prosecutors said.

According to ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, DC agents were assisting with the transfer of two “apparent gang members and dangerous individuals” into ICE custody when Reid approached and interfered.

One of the men had previously been arrested by Metropolitan Police on firearm-related charges, they noted.

“She actively and intentionally assaulted federal law enforcement officers while they were taking custody of two apparent gang members and dangerous individuals,” ICE HSI Washington, DC, acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck said.

“Her actions could have led to serious injuries to federal agents, as well as two criminal alien offenders absconding justice and reoffending in our Washington, DC community,” he continued. “HSI will continue to investigate and apprehend any individuals who obstruct federal law enforcement actions.”

The complaint states that Reid began filming the encounter and refused multiple orders to back away before physically inserting herself between the agents and one of the suspects.

When one of the ICE agents pushed her against a wall, Reid began “struggling and fighting.”

As a nearby FBI agent moved in to assist, Reid allegedly “flail(ed)her arms and kick(ed),” ultimately slamming the agent’s hand into a cement wall and causing “bloody lacerations.”

Reid was arrested on scene and remains charged federally. The case is being investigated by HSI and prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

