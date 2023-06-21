Super Bowl Sunday Shooter Sentenced For Gunning Down Man In DC Before Big Game

Glenn Dolford, 29, was sentenced to 270 months (22 ½ years) in prison for the murder of 26-year-old Raheem Murray on Feb. 2, 2020, hours before the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Specifically, Dolford pleaded guilty to:

Murder while armed;

Aggravated assault while armed;

Assault with a deadly weapon.

On the day of the shooting, federal prosecutors say that three people, including Murray, were discussing where they wanted to watch the Big Game when a dark-colored sedan pulled up in the 4000 block of 3rd Street SE.

The car stopped in the middle of the street and Dolford and another man got out of the vehicle and began shooting “rifle-styled firearms” at the three, leaving behind dozens of rounds at the scene.

Prosecutors say that Marco Harper was able to run from the scene after being struck twice, and Corvell Hayden made his way to the end of the block before collapsing after sustaining 10 gunshot wounds.

Murray fell to the ground, and Dolford shot him in the head with the weapon from inches away, killing him.

Dolford was apprehended by police after video surveillance from before, during, and after the shooting was released and detectives found a witness who identified him before his arrest.

In addition to his prison term - which was the max allowed by law - Dolford was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

