Student Loan Defaults Loom For Millions As Trump Administration Resumes Debt Collections

Nearly one-third (31%) of federal borrowers with a payment due were at least 90 days late in April, according to a new report from TransUnion released on Tuesday, June 24. That's nearly triple the pre-pandemic rate of 11.7% and the highest figure on record.

Just 0.3% of borrowers were in default by April, but with nearly 5.8 million now more than 90 days late, many are on the brink of defaulting. Once they reach 270 days past due, they're officially in default, which means borrowers can have their wages garnished and federal benefits seized.

TransUnion estimates around 1.8 million borrowers will default in July, followed by one million in August and two million more in September.

"We continue to see more and more federal student loan borrowers being reported as the 90+ days delinquent, making a larger number of consumers vulnerable to entering default and the start of collections activities," said Michele Raneri, TransUnion's vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting. "That said, based on the relatively small increase between March 2025 and April 2025, it is possible that the figures are close to peaking. We will continue to analyze data in the weeks and months to come to see if that bears out."

Credit scores are already taking a major hit. Delinquent borrowers saw their scores drop by an average of 60 points, TransUnion said.

Some super prime borrowers fell two or more risk tiers.

"This underscores the fact that student loan borrowers of any credit risk tier can find themselves falling behind in their payments and at risk for default, even during a time in which we've seen most consumers are managing their debt relatively well," said Joshua Turnbull, senior vice president and head of consumer lending at TransUnion. "It's important that lenders stay abreast of the true risk of the borrowers in their portfolio through the implementation of student loan-specific insights into regular portfolio reviews."

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York warned in March that missed payments could sink credit scores by as much as 171 points. In May, the Pew Research Center described an impending "default cliff," putting borrower finances and taxpayer investments in jeopardy.

TransUnion said at-risk borrowers should contact their loan servicers immediately to explore relief programs.

"Options may include income-driven repayment or other payment plans specific to their situation," Raneri said. "There are also loan rehabilitation programs that may allow those who do default to get out of default status."

Collections officially resumed on Monday, May 5. About 195,000 borrowers were sent 30-day warning letters.

The Department of Education said just 38% of borrowers were current on payments as of early May.

