'Stubborn And Difficult' Fire Breaks Out At Popular DC Restaurant (Videos)

The fire was reported at Ristorante Piccolo on 31st Street NW in Georgetown at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and a second alarm was sounded an hour later.

In total, 20 units and 100 firefighters were called to the scene of what was described by a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson as a “difficult and stubborn fire.”

As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, crews were still at the scene, with more units on the way as they continue to attempt to control the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

