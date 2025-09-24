Statue Showing Trump, Epstein As 'Best Friends Forever' Removed From National Mall

The 12-foot statue, titled "Best Friends Forever," showed Trump and Epstein frolicking together. The bronze artwork was on display near the US Capitol building before federal authorities removed it at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, according to the Washingtonian magazine.

A plaque at the statue's base celebrated "National Friendship Month," drawing attention to Trump and the convicted sex trafficker who died in August 2019.

"We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein," the plaque read.

Washingtonian also obtained a permit granted by the National Park Service to allow the statue to remain until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28. US Park Police said it was taken down "due to it not being in compliance with the permit."

Trump has distanced himself from his roughly 15-year friendship with the disgraced financier, The New York Times reported. Their ties have gained attention and scrutiny after Trump's Justice Department claimed Epstein had no "client list" and announced that it wouldn't release more files about Epstein's sex-trafficking ring.

DOJ officials privately told Trump in May that his name appeared several times in Epstein-related files. Once using Epstein-related conspiracies to his political benefit, Trump has baselessly claimed that the Epstein case is a "hoax" created by the Democratic Party.

Earlier in September, the House Oversight Committee released a sexually suggestive note that Trump signed for Epstein's 50th birthday. The committee's subpoena also revealed Epstein's will, information about his bank accounts, and a 2007 non-prosecution agreement spearheaded by Alex Acosta, a Florida federal prosecutor who later was Labor Secretary in Trump's first term.

Trump's birthday note was also featured with the hand-holding statue.

"A pal is a wonderful thing," another plaque said, repeating Trump's words. "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump's ties to Epstein were also used by protesters during Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom. Four men were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 16, after they were accused of projecting pictures of Trump and Epstein together on the side of Windsor Castle, the BBC reported.

Trump has denied that the birthday note is real, and the White House dismissed the statue as a political stunt.

"Democrats, the media, and the organization that's wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents," the White House said in a statement.

Other recent forms of protest art have appeared on the National Mall, including the "Dictator Approved" statue in June that depicted a golden thumb crushing the Statue of Liberty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.