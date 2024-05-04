An alert was issued by the agency as they continue to investigate the death of 45-year-old Marcus Boatwright, a father of two who was killed last month during an altercation.

According to police, officers were called shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, to the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue NW, where they found Boatwright suffering from a stab wound.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the area and attempted to save him, but Boatwright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the department has released photos and a video as they attempt to locate the person wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing.

The suspect was caught on camera, though he has remained elusive as investigators continue attempts to locate him.

A GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Boatwright was also arranged on behalf of his two children.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the fatal stabbing can contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

