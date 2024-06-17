Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Arlington, Police Say

Nicolas Godinez-Andres was outside of an apartment building with the victim on the 4300 block of 4th Street N., when the two became arguing around 11:20 Friday, June 14, police said.

Things escalated at which point Godinez-Andres assaulted the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. During the course of the investigation, Godinez-Andres was identified and a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

The following day, officers found him inside a home in the 800 block of S. Oakland Street and arrested him.

A knife was recovered from the scene and Godinez-Andres was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding. He was held without bond.

