Former NBA Star Delonte West Arrested Again In Virginia Parking Lot: Reports

Zak Failla
Delonte West Photo Credit: West Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Delonte West with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison

Delonte West's post-NBA career took another turn for the worse following his latest arrest in Virginia, this time for trespassing in a vehicle and trying to run away from police, according to reports.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, police say that officers from the Fairfax County Police Department found the 39-year-old former NBA star trespassing in a vehicle in the 7400 block of Fordson Road in Arlington.

When they attempted to apprehend him, it is alleged that West attempted to flee before he was quickly apprehended.

The incident was first reported by TMZ.

West, a Washington, DC native, was charged with being drunk in public, vehicle trespassing, and fleeing from law enforcement.

A former standout at Elanor Roosevelt High School in Maryland, West made multiple stops to several NBA teams before taking his talents overseas.

However, since he stopped playing, West has had his fair share of run-ins with the law and at least one rehab stint before another arrest for being drunk in public in Florida.

He has faced weapons charges, was caught panhandling in Maryland, and had previous arrests in Washington, DC. A video of West being assaulted in 2020 also went viral.

During his NBA career, West averaged nearly 10 points, three rebounds, and more than three assists per game. He was also a two-time first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection while starring alongside Jameer Nelson at Saint Joseph's University.

