Contact Us
Arlington Daily Voice serves Arlington, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Sports

DC's Caleb Williams Valued At $2.1M Ranks Among Highest Grossing NCAA Athletes

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams Photo Credit: @ayeeecaleb Instagram

Caleb Williams is making money moves.

The 19-year-old Washington DC native and USC QB is ranked the seventh-most successful Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) moneymaker by On3 Sports.

Valued at $2.1 million, Williams and thousands of other collegiate athletes have been profiting off of their own names since the NCAA lifted its NIL ban last year. 

Williams has 121K followers on Instagram and 18.4K followers on TikTok

He went viral last March when he surprised the USC basketball team with Beats by Dre, his first NIL partnership as a Trojan.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.