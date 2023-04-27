Special Police Officer Admits To Slapping Handcuffed Suspect In DC

Oxon Hill resident Brandon Greenfield-Logan, 33, pleaded guilty this week in US District Court to one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law for violating the rights of a handcuffed prison, according to the Department of Justice.

According to his plea agreement, in September 2021, Greenfield-Logan was working as a special police officer, and while in full uniform and vested with police powers, was called to assist other officers at the Trinity Tower Apartments on 14th Street NW in DC.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. that morning, prosecutors say that an individual only identified as “W.S.” was in the custody of special police officers at that location.

While W.S. was in custody and seated in a chair with his hands in cuffs behind his back, Greenfield-Logan slapped the suspect across the face without any warning or legal justification, in violation of W.S.’s constitutional rights, federal prosecutors say.

Greenfield-Logan was able to avoid time behind bars and was sentenced to one year of probation and he was ordered to perform at least 50 hours of community service by a district court judge.

"The US Attorney's Office remains committed to investigating allegations of excessive force by law enforcement officers and will continue to devote the resources necessary to ensure that all allegations of serious civil rights violations are investigated fully and completely," officials stated.

