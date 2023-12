Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 with rain expected after 8 p.m.

A slight chance of rain and show is forecast for Wednesday morning, Dec. 6 before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers by 10 a.m.

Temps will remain in the mid-40s as precipitation clears. Temps will gradually raise to between 45 and 55, to close out the week, according to the NWS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.