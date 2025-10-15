Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3800 block of 9th Street SE, where they found Getachew suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, friends and well-wishers are rallying around Getachew's family as they hope to honor someone described as "more than a friend — he was family to everyone who knew him."

"He had a beautiful spirit, an easy smile, and a way of making people feel seen and cared for," Mary Mikuria said. "Whether you knew him for years or met him just once, Simon’s kindness and laughter were unforgettable."

Members of the Ethiopian Community in DC also celebrated Getachew’s life.

"Our cherished Simon Getachew's life was tragically cut short in a senseless shooting in Washington, DC," Maryy J Isalover wrote.

"Though his life was taken far too soon, his memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and community, who remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and answers."

Organizers of a fundraiser for the family have raised more than $4,000 to help offset funeral costs.

"No one ever expects to have to say goodbye this soon," organizers of a GoFundMe wrote. "As we grieve this painful loss, we’re coming together to give Simon the honorable and peaceful farewell he deserves."

"Every prayer, share, and contribution means more than words can express," Mikuria added.️ "Rest peacefully, Simon. You’ll never be forgotten."

