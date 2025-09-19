Silent On Kimmel: Outspoken Hosts On ‘The View’ Ignore ABC’s Biggest Story

On Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19, the daytime panel did not mention Kimmel’s indefinite suspension.

Instead, the discussion focused on politics and headline hearings, including segments on the Epstein investigation and Capitol Hill testimony involving FBI Director Kash Patel and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Whoopi Goldberg did not appear on Friday’s broadcast in which one of the "hot topics" was former Vice President Kamala Harris' revelation that she regretted not picking then US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

ABC had no comment on the daytime show’s editorial choices.

The quiet wasn’t accidental, insiders suggested. A source close to the show told The Hollywood Reporter that the panel wasn’t barred from discussing Kimmel, but may have opted to wait for the late‑night host to speak first.

That's similar to how the show handled Stephen Colbert’s cancellation news last year, weighing in only after he addressed it on air. Back then, co-host Joy Behar defended comedy’s place in politics: “It’s always been the role of the court jester to make fun of the king.”

Elsewhere at ABC, "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight" covered the Kimmel story in straightforward segments.

George Stephanopoulos closed one report by noting, “This threat from the FCC is the latest in a series of moves against the independent media from President Trump and his appointees,” as the network faces scrutiny from federal regulators.

ABC pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from its schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after major affiliate owner Nexstar said it would preempt the show “for the foreseeable future” over Kimmel’s remarks about the suspected killer of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

In his Monday, Sept. 15 monologue, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” triggering swift pushback.

The relationship between Kimmel and ABC has since “reached a boiling point,” with the host telling associates he intends to sever ties with the network for good, Yahoo reported. Kimmel's current ABC contract expires in a few months, CNN’s Brian Stelter has noted.

For now, the notable silence on "The View" stands out, especially given the show’s history of tackling hot‑button media controversies when they involve rival networks.

