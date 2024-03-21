A Few Clouds 43°

'Significant' Gas Leak Shuts Down Busy Roads In Northeast DC

DC Fire and EMS personnel were busy on Thursday afternoon after a construction crew hit a high-pressure gas line in Northeast, leading to a "significant" leak in the area. 

DC Fire and EMS personnel at the scene of the gas leak.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
At around 11:15 a.m. on March 21, firefighters were called to New York and Florida Avenue NE, where a gas line was struck and spread to an adjacent building, officials said.

According to a spokesperson from the agency, the crew struck a six-inch high-pressure line, and Washington Gas crews had to dig up the street to crimp the line and occupants of an adjacent high-rise had to be temporarily relocated.

The leak was secured at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the residents were able to begin returning to their homes. No injuries were reported. Several roads in the area were temporarily closed, but are expected to be reopened early in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

