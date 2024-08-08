Shoplifting Suspect Disarmed Officer, Fired Weapon During Struggle In Arlington: Police

Gary McDonald, 50, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges after getting into an altercation with an officer attempting to apprehend him late in the afternoon on Aug. 7, authorities announced.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to investigate a reported theft in the 700 block of North Glebe Road that kicked off a foot chase.

Investigators say that McDonald entered a business, concealed merchandise and then walked out without paying, at which point he was confronted by security.

A BOLO was issued for the wanted man and officers found in him the area of 7th Street North and North Vermont Street, where they gave him commands to stop fleeing.

McDonald continued to run, police say, leading to a foot chase that came to an end in the 700 block of North Vermont Street, where the officer attempted to take him into custody, though McDonald had other ideas.

According to police, McDonald remained non-compliant, actively fought the officer, during which, he grabbed his weapon.

There was then a struggle over the officer's gun, which discharged, at which point he was able to regain control of the weapon and McDonald was apprehended with an assistance from additional responding officers, who took him into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported, though McDonald and the officer were taken to an area hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

McDonald was charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer;

Disarming a law enforcement officer;

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Possession of a felony by a felon;

Petit larceny;

Two counts of obstruction of justice.

"The officer demonstrated great bravery in the face of clear and present danger to himself and the community,” Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said.

“His quick actions to subdue the non-compliant suspect brought a safe resolution to an active threat."

The incident remains under investigation.

