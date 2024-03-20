Partly Cloudy 66°

Shooting Suspect Swiftly Scooped Up By Police In Northeast DC: MPD

A shooting suspect didn't make it far on Wednesday afternoon while attempting to evade members of the Metropolitan Police Department in Northeast DC.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were able to quickly apprehend McCalip.

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Traquon McCalip is facing charges following an incident that played out shortly after 11:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE on March 20, officials say.

According to investigators, McCalip got into an altercation with his victim that rapidly escalated and turned physical. During that dispute, it is alleged that McCalip shot his victim and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene, where they recovered a gun, and the gunshot victim was taken by first responders to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Just minutes after the shooting, police say they found McCalip fleeing from the area and attempted a traffic stop, though he continued to flee, prompting a pursuit in the area.

The 20-year-old's vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road NE, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

McCalip was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing from law enforcement, and carrying a pistol without a license. No details about an initial court appearance was released by the police.

