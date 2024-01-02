Shooting Suspect In Custody After New Year's Day Hotel Murder In DC, Police Say (Updated)

Police investigators in Washington, DC have apprehended a man wanted in connection to the first homicide of 2024 after a woman was found shot to death inside an area hotel.

Jelani Cousin, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Clinton, Maryland resident Ashlei Hinds, 18, in the Embassy Suites on Military Road NW on New Year's Day.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 in the 4300 block of Military Road NW. On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the suspected shooter, later identified as Cousin.

Councilmember Matt Frumin said that Hinds was shot and killed when a member at a party at the hotel took out a gun and began firing inside a room in Friendship Heights.

The shooting to start 2024 comes on the heels of a violent year for the District, which saw a 35 percent increase in homicides from the previous year, and a 39 percent increase of violent crimes overall.

"My heart goes out to her family and friends, who instead of celebrating the New Year are now mourning the loss of a loved one," he said. "MPD is doing everything the department can to apprehend the shooter.

"We face an epidemic of gun violence in our city that impacts every resident and regardless of age, income, or Ward, and we must work together across government to empower public safety agencies to stem the tide of violence."

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

