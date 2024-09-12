Shooter Who Killed Innocent Bystander Asleep On Couch During DC Hit-Run Convicted Of Murder

Kylee Palmer, 25, has been guilty by a grand jury in connection to the fatal shooting of 60-year-old Barron Goodwin in Southeast DC in February 2020.

Prosecutors say that on Feb. 11, 2020, Palmer got into an argument with an ex-girlfriend and stole her cell phone, leading to an exchange with her brother in the early hours of Feb. 12, 2020.

At approximately 11 a.m., Palmer drove a stolen black Nissan Altima with another person inside past 843 51st Street, where they fired six bullets into the ex's family home.

One of the shots broke through a living room window, striking Goodwin, an innocent bystander who was asleep on the couch in the living room.

Palmer sped away and approximately an hour later, prosecutors say burned the vehicle used in the shooting in an alley near the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE.

Palmer was found guilty following a two-week trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia of:

Second-degree murder while armed;

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Felony destruction of property;

Tampering with evidence.

Sentencing has been scheduled for December.

