Shooter Apprehended Months After Murder In Northeast DC, Police Say

Southeast DC resident Bobby Gupton, 25, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection to the fatal shooting of Tavonayna Glenn, who has no fixed address, in June, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officers from the department were called to the 700 block of 19th Street NE to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Glenn in the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

During the investigation, Gupton was identified as a suspect and he was arrested over the weekend and charged with the murder, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation.

