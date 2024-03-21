Shooter Accused Of Premeditated 2022 Murder Of Man In Northwest DC, Police Say

On Thursday, North Carolina native Jakeim Miller was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service in connection to the fatal shooting of Perkins in December 2022, officials say.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, officers were called to the 2400 block of 18th Street NW, where there were reports of the sounds of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Perkins and a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called, and Perkins was pronounced dead, while a woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree premeditated murder while armed.

