Shooter Accused Of Murdering Homeless Man In Southwest DC: Metropolitan Police

An arrest has been made days after the Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Southwest DC.

The wanted man was caught on camera in DC.

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Northwest resident Donte Vondell Spicer, 36, has been arrested in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Tyvez Monroe earlier this week.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, police say that officers were called to the 600 block of Maryland Avenue SW to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival they found Monroe, who has no fixed address, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died later on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, the department released a surveillance photo of a possible suspect, later identified as Spicer, and on Friday afternoon, they announced he has ben arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

