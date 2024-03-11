Fair and Breezy 49°

Shelter In Place Order At Southeast DC Apartment Lifted; Suspect In Custody, Police Say

Some residents in Southeast DC got a scare on Monday morning when a person barricaded inside an apartment before being taken into custody, police say.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Emergency Response Team were called before noon to the 2800 block of Q Street SE on March 11 where there was a standoff involving a suspect inside one of the units. 

As a precaution, residents were instructed to stay inside their homes, and there were multiple road closures in the area.

Shortly after noon on Monday, the department said that a person has been taken into custody safely, though the road closures were still in effect.

More details are expected to be released.

